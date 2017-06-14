Pages Navigation Menu

Was the Gupta’s naturalisation legal? – eNCA

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


eNCA

Was the Gupta's naturalisation legal?
eNCA
Parliament 14 June 2017 – Former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba granted the Gupta family citizenship in January 2015, citing exceptional circumstances. But, as eNCA has discovered, he appears to have failed in his legal obligation to table the
Vytjie Mentor seems to have lost the plotCitizen
Gigaba did nothing wrong granting Guptas citizenship, his successor saysNews24
Gigaba's decision to grant Guptas citizenship was 'irrational': watchdog groupsTimes LIVE
New Zimbabwe.com
