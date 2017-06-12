Gigaba’s media briefing outlining SA economy put on hold – Independent Online
Gigaba's media briefing outlining SA economy put on hold
Johannesburg – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has cancelled his media briefing which was expected to iron out plans for the country's economy following another ratings downgrade last week. Tell a friend. Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba. File picture: …
Gigaba drops briefing on SA economy to attend ANC meeting
South Africa: Finance Minister to Chart Way Forward
Gigaba Backtracks On State Of Economy Press Briefing
