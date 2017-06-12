Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gigaba’s media briefing outlining SA economy put on hold – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Gigaba's media briefing outlining SA economy put on hold
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has cancelled his media briefing which was expected to iron out plans for the country's economy following another ratings downgrade last week. Tell a friend. Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba. File picture: …
Gigaba drops briefing on SA economy to attend ANC meetingEyewitness News
South Africa: Finance Minister to Chart Way ForwardAllAfrica.com
Gigaba Backtracks On State Of Economy Press BriefingHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
Times LIVE –The South African –Business Day (registration) –News24
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.