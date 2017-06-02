Giggs: Griezmann Is Still On United’s Radar

Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs believes United’s need for a goalscorer could still see them make a move for Antoine Griezmann.

United appeared to have cooled their interest in the Atletico Madrid forward, after he committed to the club.

Griezmann now has a buyout clause of £87 million, but Giggs does not think United’s interest has died down.

Giggs, the most decorated player in United’s history, told Sky Sports News HQ: “I’m not so sure if we’ve heard the end of that. I think it’ll be ebb and flow during the summer, there’ll be lots of rumours.

“United need goals. All the teams I played in there were goals from everywhere. Sometimes you’d rely on a centre-forward for a season, but more often than not you had midfielders, even defenders, wingers and obviously the forwards all contributing.”

Giggs said: “They lack goals. There was too much dependence on Ibrahimovic and obviously, they’ll miss him at least for the start of the season.

“They need to bring players in who’ll score goals, and one goalscorer who’s going to get 20-plus.”

