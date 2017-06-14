GII wants institutions mandated to combat corruption evaluated – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
GII wants institutions mandated to combat corruption evaluated
Myjoyonline.com
The Executive Director for Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) Linda Ofori Kwafo says all state institutions mandated to fight graft, including the Ghana Police Service, need urgent re-examination. According to her, quite a substantial size of the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
