Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GII wants institutions mandated to combat corruption evaluated – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

GII wants institutions mandated to combat corruption evaluated
Myjoyonline.com
The Executive Director for Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) Linda Ofori Kwafo says all state institutions mandated to fight graft, including the Ghana Police Service, need urgent re-examination. According to her, quite a substantial size of the
DVLA is the most corrupt in Kumasi – GII studyYEN.COM.GH
Corruption survey ranks DVLA, Passport Office most corruptPrimenewsghana
Corruption : Survey reveals the true picture of corruption at DVLA, passport officePulse.com.gh

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.