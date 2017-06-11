Pages Navigation Menu

Girlfriend gets her hand cut off because of Infidelity ( Read full story )

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

A man is been looked for by men of the police force in the Eastern region of Ghana for allegedly severed the left arm of his girlfriend in Suhum Saturday morning. The suspect who is identified as , Joseph Tei, has since disappeared after committing the crime and the police have declared him wanted. The …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

