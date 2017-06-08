Give Me My Change Or We Will Die Here Together – Passenger Tells Conductor While Fighting (Photos/Video)
A yet another public show of shame has been captured on camera in the ciy of Lagos after a bus conductor fought a passenger inside a gutter over change.
Scene of the incident
A hilarious and shocking video clip which shows the moment a commercial bus conductor was fighting a passenger in a dirty gutter over change in Lagos, has emerged on social media.
In the video footage, the two individuals were seen exchanging punches before dragging themselves into a gutter, where they still continued fighting.
Pedestrians and other passengers were able to separate the two after much struggle.
Watch the video below;
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
