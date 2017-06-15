Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Give Nigerians electricity not grammar, Dino Melaye tells FG

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye has asked the Federal Government to stop speaking grammar and provide Nigerians with the much needed electricity.

He lamented that Nigerians are not interested in grammar or document but that they want electricity stable electricity.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Give Nigerians electricity not grammar, Dino Melaye tells FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.