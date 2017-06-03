GSK shareholders get N359 million dividend – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

GSK shareholders get N359 million dividend

GSK shareholders get N359 million dividend
The economic crunch notwithstanding, shareholders of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of GSK Plc, had course to smile as the company declared a dividend payout of 30k per share for the year ended December 2016. Judging by …
