Glo chief: SMEs backbone of economy

National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has restated its commitment to the growth of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country, describing them as the economic catalysts for the leading nations of the world.

The company said at the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 African Foods and Products Conference which it sponsored over the weekend that it would through its cutting-edge products and services support SMEs to help drive the economic recovery of the country.

In a presentation made at the two-day event, which had in attendance small and medium business owners from various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, manufacturing, information and communications technology, Globacom stated that SMEs had the capacity to drive technological change and growth in the economy.

“They are the real catalyst in private sector’s development,” Globacom added.

Mr.Tega Agofure of Glo Business Solutions who made the presentation observed that 90 per cent of the manufacturing and industrial sectors in the country fell under SMEs, adding that the International Finance Corporation had also affirmed that 96 per cent of total businesses in Nigeria were driven by the SME sector.

He explained that SME Flexi was one of the company’s advanced solutions that could assist the growth of SMEs in Nigeria, adding that the company would soon energise other core business solutions that would bring about the needed transformation in the SME sector.

The post Glo chief: SMEs backbone of economy appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

