Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour unleashes eight A-list singers on Lekki – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour unleashes eight A-list singers on Lekki
Vanguard
Eight A-list musicians swooped on the Lekki axis of Lagos penultimate Saturday and stirred up the area with heart-warming entertainment during the first edition of the on going Mega Music Nationwide Tour packaged by telecoms data grandmasters, …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!