Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour unleashes eight A-list singers on Lekki

By Ayo Onikoyi

Eight A-list musicians swooped on the Lekki axis of Lagos penultimate Saturday and stirred up the area with heart-warming entertainment during the first edition of the on going Mega Music Nationwide Tour packaged by telecoms data grandmasters, Globacom.

The schedule of the show for the evening included Runtown, Marvin Records protégée, Reekado Banks, Queen of hip-hop, Yemi Alade, Mama Crooner, Kiss Daniel, pop star, Globacom’s new signee, Tuface and the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya. Others were Nigeria’s most decorated rapper, Phyno and the King of the Streets, Olamide, aka Badoo.

It was a parade of the best of the continent’s music acts. All the acts engaged the audience effectively getting them to swing and sing along. Yemi Alade who came after Reekado and Runtown entered with her full ensemble of band, backup singers and choreographers. Her performance was captivating and full of energy. She mesmerized the fans with her dance moves and the crowd loved it.

The audience did not hide their enjoyment of the night as the others on the line-up stepped up to dish out their unique kind of flavours

Globacom’s National Sales Coordinator, Lagos and Ogun States, Mr. Akeem Kazeem, communicated Globacom’s appreciation to the subscribers for their loyalty over the years. He said the shows were the company’s way of expressing its immense gratitude to the subscribers.

Kanayo who presented prizes to members of the audience that won in the singing competition of the night said Glo does not just discover talent but also grows talent. The next stop is Benin-City this weekend.

The post Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour unleashes eight A-list singers on Lekki appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

