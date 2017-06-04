Global beer sales drying up, says report – BBC News
Global beer sales drying up, says report
BBC News
People are drinking fewer alcoholic drinks, according to a new industry report tracking consumption worldwide. Beer sales continued to slide last year and the trend towards cider sipping stalled. The global market for all alcoholic drinks contracted 1 …
Beer sales slide as global alcohol consumption falls
