Global Day of Parents: Are parents celebrated enough? – Clergyman

By Chris Onuoha

A catholic priest, Reverend Father John Damian Adizie has described parents as integral part of humanity without which no one can clearly steer the wheel of life when their indispensability is overlooked.

The clergyman disclosed this during a special mass service held at his parish centre, Catholic Adoration Prayer Ministry, Amede-Egoro, Ekpoma, Edo State in honour of parents as the world all over marks the “The Global Day of Parents” today June 1.

In his sermon statement, he described parents as the foundation of every home that create safe environment for the development of a child’s personality and potentiality through nurturing and protection and calls for total support to parents.

“Today, honour is given to whom honour is due. Today, we are celebrating the most influential people in our lives and in our society. We are celebrating those who brought us into this world, who defined our existence through our names. In fact, we are not just celebrating our parents, we also celebrating the most precious gift of God to every family and society at large. They deserve our love, our care and our support. They are worthy to be celebrated.

“Considering the indispensable role of parents, the united Nations General Assembly has set aside June 1 every year as ‘Global Day of Parents’. The day focuses on raising awareness of the important role parents play in bringing up children and also in the development of local communities and societies in general. It is also a day to appreciate parents all over the world for their selfless commitment to their children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing parent-children relationship.” Rev Fr. Adizie said.

Speaking further on the biblical injunctions that authenticate the place of parents in one’s life spiritually, he said parental honour is a divine mandate that leads to long of life. “Far back in the history of humanity the fourth commandment of the ten Commandments in the Bible established the honour and respect due to parents: “Honour your father and your mother, that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord your God is giving you” -Exodus 20:12. Fr. Adizie stated.

According to him, those who dishonour their parents don’t usually end up well whereas those who honour their parents enjoy unprecedented harmony in life. He also stated that today’s parenting is bundle of experiences laced with many challenges.

“Honouring our parents is another way of paving way for our own respect since we are all destined to become parents. As we celebrate our parents today, one day our own children will also celebrate us. Unfortunately, most parents are facing a lot of challenges in the world today. Most parents are finding it very difficult to feed or even pay for their children’s school fees due to non-payment of salaries. Most retired ones are finding it very difficult to survive because of non-payment of pensions and gratuity. Poverty has eaten deep into the lives of most of our parents.

Other major challenges he mentioned are urban migration that has left some parents especially ones in the rural areas devastated without adequate care by their wards while some will prefer to dump their parents in old people’s homes with less attention. He also argued that if parents could take all pains to nurture a child to a height in life, why same should not reciprocate in likewise manner.

Fr. Adizie passionately appeals to people to give parents the rightful honour they deserve by caring, closeness and attending to their needs where and when necessary. He also called on government to consider special agency for aged people saying people only gather to throw party when the old dies but will not see that the old age gracefully or die happily. “We should do everything possible to ensure that our parents do not regret their old age.” Fr. Adizie concludes.

