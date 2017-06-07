Glowing tributes as colleagues bid late Moji Olaiya goodbye

Despite the various musical interludes, it was a sombre mood at De Blue Roof of the LTV, Agindigbi, Ikeja, Lagos as hordes of artistes, family and friends, wearing black attires, gathered for the wake-keep held in honour of late actress Mojisola Olaiya who died last month in Canada.

With gospel singer Lanre Teriba singing about that late actress’ good qualities, tears flowed. And a little way into his subdued performance, Teriba called friends and the burial committee to come on stage. Led by the artiste, the assembled individuals, majority of whom were Moji’s colleagues in the film industry, prayed against sudden death. The musician then urged everyone present, ‘to wave their right hand as a way of saying goodbye to Moji Olaiya’.

Other artistes present at the wake-keep include Faithia Balogun, Salawa Abeni, Elebu Ibon, Adebayo Salami, Art Quake, Bimbo Oshin, Busola Oke Eleyele, Alabi Pasuma, Mercy Aigbe, Jaiye Kuti, Soji Omobanke, Ronke Oshodi-Oke and Yinka Quadri.

Others are Abbey Lanre, Foluke Daramola, Muyiwa Ademola, Yemi Solade, Yomi Fabiyi, Taiwo Hassan, Bisi Ibidapo, Princess, Baba Dee and Yemi Sodimu.

Earlier, Elebu Ibon, a renowned Ifa priest, eulogized the actress in Yoruba traditional way. Other family members, friends and associates were also given an opportunity to say a word about the deceased.

The late Olaiya died of a heart attack two months after giving birth to a baby girl.

The remains of the actress will be laid to rest at the Ebony cemetery, Ikoyi, Lagos, today.

The post Glowing tributes as colleagues bid late Moji Olaiya goodbye appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

