”God Forbid I Marry A Nigerian Man” – Huddah Munroe Continues Rant

Two days ago, Kenyan socialite and former Big Brother Africa star, Huddah Monroe told the world that Nigerian men are not husband materials. According to her: Nigerian men are good for enjoyment but not marriage or family settings. She has today again continued her rant against Nigerian men saying she never wants to get married …

