Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”God Forbid I Marry A Nigerian Man” – Huddah Munroe Continues Rant

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Two days ago, Kenyan socialite and former Big Brother Africa star, Huddah Monroe told the world that Nigerian men are not husband materials. According to her: Nigerian men are good for enjoyment but not marriage or family settings. She has today again continued her rant against Nigerian men saying she never wants to get married …

The post ”God Forbid I Marry A Nigerian Man” – Huddah Munroe Continues Rant appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.