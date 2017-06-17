Godwin Emefiele: From Zero To Hero? – Nigeria Today
|
Godwin Emefiele: From Zero To Hero?
Nigeria Today
At first, clawing Nigerian economy out from recession ditch was thought to be not only a Herculean task,but one that couldn't be achieved so fast. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read. But at the rate at which the Naira/dollar exchange rate …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!