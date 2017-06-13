Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Golden State Warriors Reclaim NBA Championship Title

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Golden State Warriors have reclaimed their place as the NBA Champions after defeating Cleveland Cavaliers  120 – 129 at Oracle Arena. The Warriors last year, failed to finish off the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals, blowing a 3-1 lead in the series. Speaking in an interview after the game, Kevin Durant said: “We prevailed. We’re champions and […]

The post Golden State Warriors Reclaim NBA Championship Title appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.