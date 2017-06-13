GOLDMAN SACHS: Bitcoin is looking ‘heavy’ – Markets Insider
Markets Insider
GOLDMAN SACHS: Bitcoin is looking 'heavy'
Markets Insider
Bitcoin has had a blistering start to 2017. It's up about 180% so far this year. However, its near-term outlook isn't looking so hot, according to a note released on Monday by Goldman Sachs head of technical strategy Sheba Jafari. "The market has come …
Goldman Sachs Starts Covering the Bitcoin Price Momentum due to overwhelming Demand
Goldman Sachs Issues Warning About Bitcoin Prices
