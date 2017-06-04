Golf Calendar: June 4, 2017 – Charleston Post Courier
|
Charleston Post Courier
|
Golf Calendar: June 4, 2017
Charleston Post Courier
… • June 9-10: 2017 Charleston Ladies City Amateur and Senior Ladies City Amateur Championship, Municipal Golf Course, open to female amateurs from Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester counties as of June 9, senior division open to players at least 60 …
