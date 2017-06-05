Golfer dies after being struck by lightning

A golfer has died in hospital after being struck by lightning while playing a round of golf.

Philip Shard, 60, was left with serious injuries after being struck at 10.50am on May 27 at the Fynn Valley Golf Club, near Ipswich, Suffolk.

Fellow players and paramedics tried desperately to resuscitate the IT consultant after he collapsed on the course and his heart stopped beating.

Mr Shard, of Rushmere St Andrew near Ipswich, was taken by road ambulance to the critical care unit at Ipswich Hospital but he died last Wednesday.

The married father-of two, who had four grandchildren, had only been a member of Fynn Valley for two months before the tragedy.

Mr Shard’s family said in a statement: ‘Philip was a kind and loving gentleman, husband, father, grandpa and friend who will be sorely missed by all.

‘The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all friends and colleagues who have shown so much love and support throughout this difficult time.

‘A special thank you to all the staff at Ipswich Hospital, critical care unit who showed Philip so much compassion and care.’

Mr Shard’s daughter Elizabeth Griggs added: ‘Dad was very loud, made an impression on everyone he met and made friends easily.

‘He had a joke for everyone. He would help anyone who was in need, and always had time to see his family, especially his four grandchildren whom he adored.

‘Dad always enjoyed doing artistic projects, whether it be designing his garden or sitting patiently with the grandchildren to draw and do crafts.’

Tony Tyrrell, club owner and secretary, said: ‘Everyone at the club is horrified. It’s a dreadful thing to have happened and our thoughts are with his family.’

‘The club is now warning players to be vigilant of thunderstorms and ‘take action at the first signs of any electrical activity.’

The post Golfer dies after being struck by lightning appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

