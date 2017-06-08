Gombe Launches Campaign to End Violence against Children

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo is expected to lead a campaign launch that is aimed at ending violence against children in the entire state.

THISDAY checks revealed that the campaign was in response to the directive issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on September 15, 2015 for all states in the country to follow a similar campaign which took place at the national level

The Gombe State campaign which was officially billed for June 7 is expected to initiate government policies and programmes that would protect children in Gombe State from all forms of violence.

A survey conducted by the National Population Commission (NPC), with support from the United Nations’ Children Fund (UNICEF) and the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in 2014 showed that millions of children suffered from various forms of violence in Nigeria.

According to the NPC survey, six out of every ten children in Nigeria experience physical, emotional or sexual violence before attaining the age of eighteen.

The survey also revealed that one out of two children experience physical violence while one out four girls and one out of ten boys experience sexual violence. It added that one out of six girls and one out of five boys also experience emotional violence.

The exercise was said to be funded by the European Union (EU) to create awareness on the dangers of violence against children in the society.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

