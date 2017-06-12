Goodluck Jonathan Excited About Reno Omokri’s Book on His Regime
Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has said Nigerians are eager to know more about what transpired under his regime.
He said this while reacting to a new book by his former new media aide, Reno Omokri.
Omokri captured important events in the last administration in “Facts Versus fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies.”
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Jonathan said the book has emerged a bestseller on the global platform because “Nigerians are hungry for the truth.”
He wrote, “In a mere 24 hours, a book on my administration, Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies, became a worldwide #9 bestseller and the #1 trending topic in Lagos, Abuja and the entire nation of Nigeria.”
