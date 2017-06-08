Google announces free Digital Journalism program for 6000 journalists – Vanguard
Vanguard
Google announces free Digital Journalism program for 6000 journalists
Vanguard
Google, Thursday, announced plans to train 6 000 African journalists in data journalism skills by the end of February 2018. Google News Lab and the World Bank according to a press release are working with Code For Africa to empower journalists in …
