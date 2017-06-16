Google Faces Record European Antitrust Fine – Fox Business
|
The INQUIRER
|
Google Faces Record European Antitrust Fine
Fox Business
BRUSSELS – The European Union's antitrust watchdog in the coming weeks is set to hit Alphabet Inc.'s Google with a record fine for manipulating its search results to favor its own comparison-shopping service, according to people familiar with the matter.
5 Things You Must Know Before the Market Opens Friday
Google faces record European Commission fine over antitrust breaches
Google 'faces €1bn-plus fine' from EU over market dominance
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!