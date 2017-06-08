Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Google set to Empower 6,000 African Journalists on Digital Journalism

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Google is supporting Code for Africa Digital Journalism Initiative and World Bank to train 6,000 African journalists within the next nine months according to Daniel Seiberg, Head, Training and Development at Google News Lab. He made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos. He said that the training would take place in 12 major African cities and will empower […]

The post Google set to Empower 6,000 African Journalists on Digital Journalism appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.