Google set to Empower 6,000 African Journalists on Digital Journalism

Google is supporting Code for Africa Digital Journalism Initiative and World Bank to train 6,000 African journalists within the next nine months according to Daniel Seiberg, Head, Training and Development at Google News Lab. He made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos. He said that the training would take place in 12 major African cities and will empower […]

The post Google set to Empower 6,000 African Journalists on Digital Journalism appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

