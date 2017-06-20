Pages Navigation Menu

Google to train 6,000 African journalists on coding

GOOGLE has announced its plans towards a Digital Journalism initiative that will see 6,000 African journalists trained in data journalism skills by the end of February 2018. Google News Lab and the World Bank are working with Code For Africa to empower journalists in Africa by giving them the necessary support to better understand the […]

