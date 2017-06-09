GOP shrugs off Comey revelations, sticks with Trump – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
GOP shrugs off Comey revelations, sticks with Trump
Daily Mail
WASHINGTON (AP) – The FBI chief he fired called the president a liar, but the response from many Republicans was a collective shrug. The GOP still needs Donald Trump if it has any hope of accomplishing its legislative agenda and winning elections, and …
The 27 Words Trump Wouldn't Say
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!