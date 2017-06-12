Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gorillaz Demon Dayz festival review: Buoyant party atmosphere in the midst of chaos – The Independent

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Independent

Gorillaz Demon Dayz festival review: Buoyant party atmosphere in the midst of chaos
The Independent
After a six-year hiatus, Gorillaz's cartoon universe set its sights on the sleepy seaside town of Margate with a one-day festival named after the band's second studio album, Demon Dayz. But as the sun blazes down on a 15,000 strong crowd, one begins to …
Gorillaz Hosts Its Own Music Festival Demon DayzCHANNELS TELEVISION
Check Out Gorillaz's Demon Dayz Festival This Weekend Thanks To This LivestreamUPROXX
Damon Albarn encourages young people to stay engaged with politics following election resultComplete Music Update
Kent News –Red Bull
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.