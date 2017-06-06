Gov Ahmed Promises To Prioritise Sports After Kwara School Shines In Channels Kids Cup – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pages Navigation Menu

Gov Ahmed Promises To Prioritise Sports After Kwara School Shines In Channels Kids Cup

Gov Ahmed Promises To Prioritise Sports After Kwara School Shines In Channels Kids Cup
The Kwara State Government has restated its readiness to restore what it describes as the lost glory of sports in the state by investing heavily in the sector. The State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed made the promise while receiving the first runners up
