Gov. Ajimobi inaugurates CBN projects at technical varsity

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State  on Tuesday in Ibadan inaugurated  an e-library and  administrative block built by the   Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)  at the Technical University (TechU) in Ibadan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports  that the  university  located on the Ibadan-Lagos expressway is an initiative of  the Oyo State Government.

