Gov. Ajimobi inaugurates CBN projects at technical varsity

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Tuesday in Ibadan inaugurated an e-library and administrative block built by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Technical University (TechU) in Ibadan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university located on the Ibadan-Lagos expressway is an initiative of the Oyo State Government.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

