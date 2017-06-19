Gov. Al-Makura Donates 20 Laptops To Nasarawa NUJ.
BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia
Nasarawa state governor. Umaru Tanko Almakura has donated 20 units of
laptop computers to the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of
Journalists (NUJ) to enhance research and efficient management of
information.
LEADERSHIP reports that the gesture was in fulfillment of an earlier
pledge made by the governor after donating the sum of N5 million for
the renovation of the NUJ press centre and donation of a block of 5
classrooms for the takeoff of the union’s primary school.
Almakura who made the donation through his media aide, Ahmed Tukur,
said as critical stakeholders in nation building, the fourth estate
must be provided with the necessary input to better inform and educate
the people and government.
He described the fulfillment of the promise as part of the
government’s determination to build the capacity of practicing
journalists in the state
He therefore charged journalists in the state to always be fair in
their reportage, noting that sensationalism, lopsided reportage of
willful blackmail is counterproductive to the growth and development
of any nation.
Receiving the items, the Nasarawa state NUJ Chairman, Mr. Dogo
Shammah, thanked the Governor for fulfilling his promises to the
union, stating that they would be put into good use by practicing
journalists in the state.
He assured that the new found partnership between the union and
government would be sustained to extensively highlight the impact of
the revolutionary strides achieved by the present administration.
The post Gov. Al-Makura Donates 20 Laptops To Nasarawa NUJ. appeared first on leadership.ng.
This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
