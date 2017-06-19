Gov. Al-Makura Donates 20 Laptops To Nasarawa NUJ.

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Nasarawa state governor. Umaru Tanko Almakura has donated 20 units of

laptop computers to the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of

Journalists (NUJ) to enhance research and efficient management of

information.

LEADERSHIP reports that the gesture was in fulfillment of an earlier

pledge made by the governor after donating the sum of N5 million for

the renovation of the NUJ press centre and donation of a block of 5

classrooms for the takeoff of the union’s primary school.

Almakura who made the donation through his media aide, Ahmed Tukur,

said as critical stakeholders in nation building, the fourth estate

must be provided with the necessary input to better inform and educate

the people and government.

He described the fulfillment of the promise as part of the

government’s determination to build the capacity of practicing

journalists in the state

He therefore charged journalists in the state to always be fair in

their reportage, noting that sensationalism, lopsided reportage of

willful blackmail is counterproductive to the growth and development

of any nation.

Receiving the items, the Nasarawa state NUJ Chairman, Mr. Dogo

Shammah, thanked the Governor for fulfilling his promises to the

union, stating that they would be put into good use by practicing

journalists in the state.

He assured that the new found partnership between the union and

government would be sustained to extensively highlight the impact of

the revolutionary strides achieved by the present administration.

The post Gov. Al-Makura Donates 20 Laptops To Nasarawa NUJ. appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

