Gov. Amosun and President Buhari’s assistant Abike Dabiri set to become in-laws

President Buhari’s assistant on foreign relations and diaspora and former member of the House of Representatives Dabiri-Erewa’s son, Oladipo, and Gov. Amosun of Ogun State daughter, Ayomide, will reportedly hold their traditional wedding on Saturday July 8, 2017 in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. It has also been gathered that the wedding between the politicians children, […]

The post Gov. Amosun and President Buhari’s assistant Abike Dabiri set to become in-laws appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

