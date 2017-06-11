Gov Ayade Takes Over Joy Odama’s Murder Case

By Ebriku John Friday, Abuja

The Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has taken over the murder case of late Joy Odama, a student of Cross River State University of Technology, who was murdered in Karmo, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory.

Ayade, who was pained by the way the case was being handled, said it is part of the state’s laws to defend any of its citizens who suffers injustice in any part of the world.

Ayade vowed that the late Odama and her family get justice on this matter. He said the killer must be brought to book.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Branding and Communication to the Governor, Dr Dorncklaimz Enamhe.

It would be recalled that bloggers and social media advocates have championed the call for justice with a trending hashtag #Justice4JoyOdama.

He said: “The executive governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade has taken over the murder case of Joy Odama, a 200 level student of Cross River State University of Technology, CRUTECH, on the 21 of December 2016, by one Alhaji Usman Adamu, in Abuja.

“Governor Ayade who was pained by the gruesome murder of Odama that fateful day, and expressed displeasure over the manner the case has been handled by the police. He also vowed to fight for justice for late Odama and the killer brought to book.

“The Governor has mandated the Cross River State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Bar Joe Abang, to mobilise and proceed on with the case, which renowned lawyer, Bar Kanu Agabi (SAN) will lead a formidable team of lawyers to ensure justice prevails in this case.”

According to him (Enamhe) it is our responsibility as contained in the laws of Cross River State, the government is to defend citizens of the State anywhere in the world against any form of injustice and oppression, which late Odama’s case would not be exceptional.

He further stated that the Governor also promised to mobilise state resources to ensure the alleged killer is brought to book and justice given to the late Odama, and also to serve as deterrent to other evil minded persons oppressing and killing innocent Nigerians.

It would be recalled that the State House of Assembly last Tuesday passed a five-point resolution calling the attorney-general of the federation and the inspector general of police (IGP) to constitute probe panel.

Also on Thursday Hon Jarigbe Agom, representing Ogoja/Yala (PDP) federal constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives presented a petition, requesting the House to summon the IGP and mandating him to begin investigation in to the gruesome murder of Joy Odama.

It is hoped that the Senate will follow suit in the coming weeks.

