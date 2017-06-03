Gov. Bello of Niger names 17 new permanent secretaries, retires 16

Minna – Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has approved the appointment of 17 new permanent secretaries.

A statement signed by the Head of Service, Yabagi Sule, said on Saturday in Minna that the governor also retired 16 others, including four that had earlier tendered their notices of retirement based on extant rules of the service.

It said that eight permanent secretaries had been retained, while three others, currently on acting capacity, had their appointments confirmed.

The statement said that the governor’s action was aimed at consolidating on the successes so far recorded in the ongoing civil service reforms.

It said that the 17 new permanent secretaries’ appointments were based on merit, equity and fair representation to correct existing imbalances.

It named the new permanent secretaries to include Salamatu Abubakar, Yusuf Kagara, Yakubu Bello, Akilu Musa, Mohammed Gana, Ramatu Umar, Kaltume Dauda and Mohammed Musa.

Others are Joseph James, Kolo Kudu, Wasa Jonathan, Yahaya Garba, Abubakar Umar, Usman Dalau, Adamu Baba, Kangiwa Baba and Bawa Ibrahim.

Those retained are Umaru Bawa, Shuaibu Adamu, Rachael Yisa, Zakari Abubakar, Abubakar Salisu, Safiya Bawa, Idris Sadiq and Safiya Garafini

Those on acting capacity, who were confirmed, included Mohammed Makusidi, Shehu Mu’azu and Kudu Nagya, who was confirmed and retired.

It added that the state civil service now had 27 permanent secretaries, with each of the 25 local governments having at least one. (NAN)

