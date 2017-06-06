Gov. Dickson pleads with members not to dump PDP

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson on Tuesday advised leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to lose hope, but remain in the party. The assurance by the governor that PDP would bounce back soon, came as Supreme Court prepares to deliver judgement on the PDP national leadership tussle. Dickson in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser (Media Relations), Francis Agbo, said that what the PDP needed at this juncture to play its role as a leading opposition voice was genuine reconciliation founded on compromises and forgiveness.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

