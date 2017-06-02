Pages Navigation Menu

Gov.Obaseki appoints 192 special assistants to serve at grassroots level

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has appointed 192 Special Assistants to serve as representatives of the government at the grassroots. The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, in a statement on Friday said the appointees were selected from the 192 electoral wards in the 18 local government areas in the state. The SSG …

