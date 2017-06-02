Gov. Obaseki appoints 192 Special Assistants
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has appointed 192 Special Assistants (SAs) to serve as representatives of the government at the grassroots. This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.
Comments
1 Comment on "Gov. Obaseki appoints 192 Special Assistants"
i hail govn Obaseki 4 this great oportunity given our brothers and sisters 2 salve. more still need 2b don.