Gov. Obaseki appoints 192 Special Assistants

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has appointed 192 Special Assistants (SAs) to serve as representatives of the government at the grassroots. This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

