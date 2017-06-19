Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Obaseki tasks new political appointees on service delivery, grassroots’ development

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has admonished new political appointees to see their appointments as a call to service and opportunities to impact positively on their communities. Obaseki gave the advice at the opening ceremony of a two- day orientation organized for newly appointed 54 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and 192 Special Assistants (SAs) in […]

