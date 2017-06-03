Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Okowa commissions 12 roads in Asaba

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

…Central Hospital, Asaba to commence operations soon In continuation of activities to mark the second year anniversary of his administration, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday commissioned twelve internal roads in Asaba Metropolis to decongest traffic and boost economic activities in the town. The roads commissioned  includes Isioma Onyeobi Way, through the Ngozi Rapu street to Cable […]

