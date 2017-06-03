Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Okowa has plunged Deltans into two years despondency, repression – Okoro

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Chieftain of the Advance Congress for Democrat Party in Delta State, Hon. Johnbull Okoro has stated that Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa has allegedly plunged the vast majority of Delta citizens into two years “despondency”, “repressed” and “depressed” conditions. Okoro made the assertion in a chat with select newsmen in Ozoro, Headquarters of Isoko North […]

Gov. Okowa has plunged Deltans into two years despondency, repression – Okoro

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.