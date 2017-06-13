Gov. Okowa reiterates commitment to infrastructural development

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to provide infrastructural development in the state.

Okowa gave the assurance on Tuesday during the commissioning and inspection of road projects in Ughelli South and Uvwie Local Government Areas.

Speaking at the commissioning of Okpare-Umolo-Ovwodokpok-Kiagbodo road, the governor said that road projects would boost economic activities in the state.

He urged the people to create enabling environment to galvanise development.

“We will continue to provide infrastructural development for the people of the state but we need peace to be able to do that,” he said

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Mr James Augoye, said the 10.8 kilometres road was awarded to SETRACO Construction Nigeria Limited on Jan. 6, 2016.

He said that the contractor did not move to site until March 24, 2016.

“The road is a distance of 10.8 kilometres and is fully completed and ready for commissioning,” he said.

The governor and his entourage paid courtesy visit to the Okubaro of Ughievwen kingdom in Uhelli South, Mathew Egbi, Owhawha 11.

He called for peace to enable the state reclaim its first position in crude oil production in the country.

Responding, the king appealed to the governor to assist in engaging the youths and also help to address blackout in the kingdom.

“We have been without power supply for over one year; the governor should help us address power outage,” he said.

Other roads commissioned by the governor included, Okpe-Olomu/Umolo road phase 1, Otorere/ Obodo Ave. (Berger Road), Shaguolo area by Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area.

Roads inspected by the governor included: Ewu-Orere, Ovwor/Effurun-Otor Bridge, Ekapamre Ekrokpe/Usiefuru road and Osubi Airport road dualisation among others.

