Gov. Ortom warns herdsmen against breach of anti-open grazing law

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, on Monday, warned that any herdsman, who decided to breach the anti-open grazing law would have to face the wrath of the law. Ortom gave this warning in Makurdi while addressing members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim community, who were protesting the threats issued by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association against the new law.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

