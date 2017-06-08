GOV POLL: Ex-Rep lauds Amosun over support for Ogun West – Vanguard
|
|
abeokuta—A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Abiodun Akinlade, has commended Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State for his public endorsement of the Ogun West zone as his successor. Ogun West zone of the state is yet to produce …
