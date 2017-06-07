Gov Sani Bello presents 29 vans to LG chairmen, others

NIGER State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has presented 29 operational Hilux pick-up vans to local government chairmen and vigilante groups in some troubled areas. The governor made the presentation at the Government House, Minna. The governor, who expressed concern at the increasing rate of security challenges being faced by Nigerlites, especially rural dwellers, noted […]

