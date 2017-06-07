Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov Sani Bello presents 29 vans to LG chairmen, others

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGER State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has presented 29 operational Hilux pick-up vans to local government chairmen and vigilante groups in some troubled areas. The governor made the presentation at the Government House, Minna. The governor, who expressed concern at the increasing rate of security challenges being faced by Nigerlites, especially rural dwellers, noted […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.