Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov Umahi reshuffles cabinet, recalls AG months after suspension

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Samson Nwafor, Abakaliki   Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday reshuffled his cabinet, but sacked no appointee, even as he recalled Mrs. Queen Agwu, the state Accountant General, AG, who was suspended last year.   The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Sen. Emmanuel Onwe, disclosed this while briefing journalists at Government House,§ […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.