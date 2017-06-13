Government will not hesitate to fire lazy teachers: Dokora – The Zimbabwe Daily
|
The Zimbabwe Daily
|
Government will not hesitate to fire lazy teachers: Dokora
The Zimbabwe Daily
Government will not hesitate to fire lazy teachers and replace them with 16 000 trained teachers on its waiting list as it moves to improve quality service under the new curriculum. This was said by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!