Governor Abubakar of Bauchi travels to Saudi Arabia for medical check-up

Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar is to travel to Saudi Arabia for medical check-up. This was confirmed by Secretary to the State Government, Bello Ilelah on Tuesday. He said the Governor would be away for 17 days, during which his deputy, Nuhu Gidado, would act as the state’s chief executive. “His Excellency, Mohammed Abdullahi […]

