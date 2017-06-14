Governor Al-Makura Begs Striking Workers In Nasarawa | “Show Some Understanding”

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has pleaded with the striking workers in the state to “show more understanding with the government”.

The governor made the appeal on Tuesday in Lafia, at the distribution of relief materials to 50 communities affected by various crises.

He said: “The workers are supposed to show some understanding because government has made their welfare a priority. “Our government has a human face; Nasarawa State was the first to implement the current minimum wage. “For four years, we paid the minimum wage without any problem before things became difficult. We expect some understanding.”

Workers in the state had embarked on an industrial action five weeks ago.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, Ahmed Naibi, NLC Secretary, said that the strike was not just about salary.

“A major concern of the workers is government’s refusal to promote workers for more than six years. “Aside the non-promotion, workers have not been paid their traditional annual increments and other entitlements for years.”

He added that workers were being owed August 2016 salary, a percentage of October 2016 salary, and arrears of January and February 2017.

“There is something more heinous – the strike is five weeks old, but government has not engaged the leaders of the union for dialogue,” he said.

Naibi thanked workers for the total compliance with the directive to continue to stay at home, and vowed that workers would remain at home until their demands were met.

The post Governor Al-Makura Begs Striking Workers In Nasarawa | “Show Some Understanding” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

