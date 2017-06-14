Governor Ambode has been unstoppable in the face of recession – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that in spite of the economic recession rocking the nation, Governor Akinwummi Ambode of Lagos state could not be deterred in the efforts to establish the state as a city that could be ranked among the best in the world. The Party, in a congratulatory letter to the […]

Governor Ambode has been unstoppable in the face of recession – APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

