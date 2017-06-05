Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Bello’s name missing on INEC list days after double registration alarm

Less than 48 hours after the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, declared that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi may be prosecuted at the end of his tenure, his name has disappeared from the voters’ register. INEC said it was concerned that Bello’s name has now been delisted, but that […]

